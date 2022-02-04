News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Caroline Flack’s ex-fiancé jailed for harassing GB News presenter Dan Wootton

Holly Chant

Published: 5:42 PM February 4, 2022
The former fiance of the late TV star Caroline Flack, Andrew Brady

The former fiance of the late TV star Caroline Flack, Andrew Brady, accused MailOnline columnist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton of being a sex offender and a murderer during a campaign of harassment, a court heard - Credit: PA

A campaign of 'utterly outrageous' online harassment against GB news presenter Dan Whootton has led to the former fiancé of the late TV star Caroline Flack being jailed.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court, said Andrew Brady’s claims that Mr Wootton was in some way responsible for Miss Flack’s death were “wholly irrational”, noting that the former executive editor of The Sun was a friend of the Love Island presenter.

Flack died by suicide in 2020 in her Stoke Newington flat. 

Caroline Flack. Picture: Matt Crossick/ PA Wire/ PA Images

The late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack died in 2020 in her Stoke Newington flat - Credit: PA

Judge Richardson told Brady his attacks on Mr Wootton, a MailOnline columnist, had “everything to do with your craving for celebrity status".

Brady, 31, of Cross Bedford Street, Sheffield, admitted harassment at a hearing earlier this week and was jailed for four months on Friday.

Judge Richardson imposed a 10-year restraining order banning Brady from contacting Mr Wootton, posting anything about him online, or going within 200 yards of his home or workplace.

The judge described some of the social media posts and messages about Mr Wootton as “utterly outrageous”.

