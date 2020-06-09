Search

Advanced search

North London charity helps Woodbury Down residents struggling during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:18 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 09 June 2020

A volunteer standing outside the emergency food hub in Woodbury Down. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

A volunteer standing outside the emergency food hub in Woodbury Down. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

Manor House Development Trust

A North London charity is concerned about job losses and an increased need for emergency food services long after the coronavirus crisis is over.

Volunteers hard at work getting meals out to residents of Woodbury Down Estate. Picture: Manor House Development TrustVolunteers hard at work getting meals out to residents of Woodbury Down Estate. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

Community-led charity Manor House Development Trust (MHDT) fears its emergency food service Skyline Emergency Food Hub may be negatively impacted as lockdown eases and people return to “normality”.

MHDT and property developer Berkley Homes launched the food hub in April to feed over 500 residents living on Woodbury Down Estate in Woodbury Down - one of the most deprived wards in Hackney.

READ MORE: Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

A spokesperson for MHDT said: “As much as we all want our routines to go back to a new normal, we anticipate that the effect, long after the virus has subsided, will be enormous.

Soups ready to be distributed to Woodbury Down residents. Picture: Manor House Development TrustSoups ready to be distributed to Woodbury Down residents. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

“Many livelihoods have already been greatly impacted by Covid-19, which leaves families at risk of food poverty for the unforeseeable future. Which is why we can’t stress enough how important it is that this service continues long after lockdown is eased.”

Volunteers and local organisations have been running the service for residents like Mauve and Chris who requested their last names not be used in this article.

You may also want to watch:

Mauve has four children and has received hot meals since the service launched.

A volunteer coordinator at Skyline Emergency Food Hub. Picture: Manor House Development TrustA volunteer coordinator at Skyline Emergency Food Hub. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

She told the Gazette: “Without help from the food deliveries, I would be struggling. I did break down and thought: ‘how am I going to cope?’

“So, receiving meals is one less thing to worry about. The kids enjoy the meals. I’m so happy to receive it.”

Chris, another meal recipient, said how the meals helped ease financial pressures faced during the pandemic.

“It really helps me,” she said.

“It means I’m able to pay most of the bills. It’s one less thing to worry about. The kids are home twenty-four seven , whereas normally I’d just be feeding them breakfast and dinner. The deliveries with lunch and snacks fill that gap.”

MHDT’s crowdfunding page has reached over £3,500 in donations so far.

To donate visit MHDT’s JustGiving page by clicking here.

Interested in volunteering? Email Skyline Emergency Food hub at volunteer@mhdt.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hackney NHS nurse’s bike stolen during 12-hour night shift battling coronavirus

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hackney NHS nurse’s bike stolen during 12-hour night shift battling coronavirus

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

North London charity helps Woodbury Down residents struggling during Covid-19 pandemic

A volunteer standing outside the emergency food hub in Woodbury Down. Picture: Manor House Development Trust

RFU chief Sweeney considers switching to summer sport

The British & Irish Lions celebrate their series win in Australia (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Rianna Dean extends contract with Tottenham Women

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL
Drive 24