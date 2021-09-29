Published: 11:23 AM September 29, 2021

A team of ten Hackney Half Marathon runners have raised £7,000 for a local performing arts school, which will help provide scholarships for young creatives aged four-18.

The runners raised the cash for the Fiorentini Foundation, the charitable arm of the Anna Fiorentini Performing Arts School, which was founded in Hackney and now has campuses across London.

They joined thousands of runners in the borough's vibrant half marathon on September 26. The Anna Fiorentini School also celebrated its 20th anniversary at the event.

The £7,000 could pay for 20 full scholarships or 40 part-funded scholarships for the term.

Fiorentini fundraisers (from left) Louise, Charlotte and Justince from the team at Cariad Marketing. - Credit: Fiorentini Foundation

The Fiorentini Fundraisers team was made up of students, family members of students and long-term supporters including Ed Muboro.

Ed participated in the London Marathon on behalf of the foundation back in 2011 and after the success of that, he went on to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for the foundation too.

This year at the Hackney Half, he raised a staggering amount for the Foundation and finished with a great time of 1hr 26 minutes and 11 seconds.

Ed said: "I love running and what a fantastic way of channelling my energy into a great charitable cause using a sport I truly live for. The fundraising has now gone above £5,000 - but please continue to donate to a very excellent cause."

The foundation's mission and ethos has been to bring the performing arts to all children regardless of background and, to break down barriers of privilege.

The school was established in Hackney in 2001 with support from the youth charity Prince's Trust.

Its founder Anna Fiorentini grew up in Hackney on the Repton Court tower block on the former Clapton Estate.

Fiorentini fundraiser Ed Muboro displays his Hackney Half medal with founder and drama school principal Anna Fiorentini. - Credit: Fiorentini Foundation

She went to Daubeney Primary School and found it difficult to break into the acting industry due to financial barriers such as not being able to afford to go to drama school to get an Equity Card or actors' guild membership.

Her school has gone on to win three Business of London Awards and has opened up other theatre and film school branches across London, as well as a school for adults.

The school will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year with a showcase at the Hackney Empire on March 19.

To donate visit fiorentinifoundation.enthuse.com/profile

To become a fundraiser visit www.afperformingarts.com/support-us