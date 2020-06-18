Search

Advanced search

Hackney charity shops reopen despite huge financial losses due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 12:46 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 18 June 2020

Charity shops like Children's Air Ambulance stores are set to reopn on June 18. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance

Charity shops like Children's Air Ambulance stores are set to reopn on June 18. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance

Children's Air Ambulance

Hackney charity shops are reopening their doors - subject to government guidelines - but the Covid-19 crisis has meant many have suffered huge losses in income.

Charities like The Air Ambulance Service face huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Children's Air AmbulanceCharities like The Air Ambulance Service face huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance

READ MORE: Dalston charity shop front celebrates NHS staff as coronavirus lockdown eases

The income made from the stores enables The Air Ambulance Service to operate and support NHS partners working on the frontline and, throughout the pandemic the service has continued to provide lifesaving inter-hospital transfer services for critically ill babies and children.

A store manager for the Children’s Air Ambulance, Scott Bannister said: “It is safe to shop and donate. We look forward to welcoming you back to the stores. Please come along and help save lives by supporting our cause.”

The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown has meant the charity faces a projected net loss of income of about £2.18 million for the months April to June.

It has also spent £22,000 making its premises Covid-19 secure by installing screens, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing signage and other health and safey measures necessary to reopen whilst ensuring staff and customer safety.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

“The safety of our customers, volunteers and staff is our priority. We had fantastic support from the local community before the lockdown, and I thank them for that. My hope now is that it will continue when we reopen,” said Scott.

Operated by The Air Ambulance Service the charity has stores in Stoke Newington, Archway and other London locations.

“Anyone with extra time on their hands, due to the Covid-19 crisis, who wants to volunteer at our stores please get in touch – there are plenty of jobs for you to do and we would really appreciate your help,” says Scott.

All payments at shops must now be made by card and collection and guidance issued by the Charity Retail Association (CRA) states all new donations must be put into quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours and, that changing rooms must be closed to minimise the risk of contamination.

READ MORE: ‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

More information can be found on the charity’s website by visiting www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Youth taken to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing

The air ambulance in Daubeney Fields. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

High Court brands Hackney Council’s decision to demolish Holborn Studios ‘unlawful’ and orders it to pay hefty legal bill

Holborn Studios on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Jason Joyce

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Youth taken to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing

The air ambulance in Daubeney Fields. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

High Court brands Hackney Council’s decision to demolish Holborn Studios ‘unlawful’ and orders it to pay hefty legal bill

Holborn Studios on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Jason Joyce

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Disastrous City return for Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Hackney charity shops reopen despite huge financial losses due to Covid-19

Charity shops like Children's Air Ambulance stores are set to reopn on June 18. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance

Hackney parents urged to keep up with immunisations amid coronavirus pandemic - as take up goes down by a third

Parents have been urged to keep up with immunisations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Hackney Council

Angel Tube’s feline busking star of A Street Cat Named Bob passes away

Big Issue seller James Bowen and his cat Bob, who have been a familiar sight together at Angel Tube station. Picture: Philip Toscano
Drive 24