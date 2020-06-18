Hackney charity shops reopen despite huge financial losses due to Covid-19

Charity shops like Children's Air Ambulance stores are set to reopn on June 18. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance Children's Air Ambulance

Hackney charity shops are reopening their doors - subject to government guidelines - but the Covid-19 crisis has meant many have suffered huge losses in income.

Charities like The Air Ambulance Service face huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance Charities like The Air Ambulance Service face huge losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance

The income made from the stores enables The Air Ambulance Service to operate and support NHS partners working on the frontline and, throughout the pandemic the service has continued to provide lifesaving inter-hospital transfer services for critically ill babies and children.

A store manager for the Children’s Air Ambulance, Scott Bannister said: “It is safe to shop and donate. We look forward to welcoming you back to the stores. Please come along and help save lives by supporting our cause.”

The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown has meant the charity faces a projected net loss of income of about £2.18 million for the months April to June.

It has also spent £22,000 making its premises Covid-19 secure by installing screens, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing signage and other health and safey measures necessary to reopen whilst ensuring staff and customer safety.

“The safety of our customers, volunteers and staff is our priority. We had fantastic support from the local community before the lockdown, and I thank them for that. My hope now is that it will continue when we reopen,” said Scott.

Operated by The Air Ambulance Service the charity has stores in Stoke Newington, Archway and other London locations.

“Anyone with extra time on their hands, due to the Covid-19 crisis, who wants to volunteer at our stores please get in touch – there are plenty of jobs for you to do and we would really appreciate your help,” says Scott.

All payments at shops must now be made by card and collection and guidance issued by the Charity Retail Association (CRA) states all new donations must be put into quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours and, that changing rooms must be closed to minimise the risk of contamination.

More information can be found on the charity’s website by visiting www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/