Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Charity Wickers takes Hackney girls to watch women's racing championship

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 22 August 2019

Girls from the Wickers Charity met Naomi Schiff, the first ever black female racing driver, at Brands Hatch

Girls from the Wickers Charity met Naomi Schiff, the first ever black female racing driver, at Brands Hatch

wickers

A group of young girls from Hackney are racing to become the next female motor star after watching Naomi Schiff, the first ever black female racing driver, speed around the Brands Hatch circuit in the final race of the women's championship.

You may also want to watch:

Schiff, the first woman to win an X-Bow Battle Championship, posed for pictures with the girls as she prepared to battle it out for pole position on the grass track motor-circuit in West Kingsdown, Kent.

Imani Bennett, Joelle Jean Marie, Adrianna Oswagwu, Alexis Oswagwa, Maya Egbo and Jordan Isaacs sported glitter and face-paint for the day out, and also had the chance to meet with ex-F1 British race ace, David Coulthard, as part of the event organised by London Youth in collaboration with anti knife-crime charity, The Wickers.

Operations manager Yvonne Martin, said: "The girls were so inspired to meet with professional race drivers and were absolutely buzzing when they came back!"

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Most Read

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney man jailed for county lines drug dealing operation in Hertfordshire

Palitey Faye. Picture: Hertfordshire police

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Singer FKA Twigs helps out at community barbecue for over 50s in London Fields

Singer FKA Twigs offered to help out on the day. Picture: Golden Years Hackney

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

GCSE results 2019: Homerton school Cardinal Pole enjoys best ever results

Jessica Ugori of Cardinal Pole.

GCSE results 2019: Students triumph despite troubles at Hackney New School

Nora Al-Morhiby of Hackney New School. Picture: Sam Gelder

Boxpark Shoreditch moves to expand licensed hours amid complaints over early conditions

Boxpark Shoreditch opened its doors in 2010. Picture: Archant

GCSE Results: Our in-depth guide to the new GCSE grading system

White Irish children and Chinese children do the best at GCSE. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists