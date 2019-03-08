Charity Wickers takes Hackney girls to watch women's racing championship

Girls from the Wickers Charity met Naomi Schiff, the first ever black female racing driver, at Brands Hatch wickers

A group of young girls from Hackney are racing to become the next female motor star after watching Naomi Schiff, the first ever black female racing driver, speed around the Brands Hatch circuit in the final race of the women's championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Schiff, the first woman to win an X-Bow Battle Championship, posed for pictures with the girls as she prepared to battle it out for pole position on the grass track motor-circuit in West Kingsdown, Kent.

Imani Bennett, Joelle Jean Marie, Adrianna Oswagwu, Alexis Oswagwa, Maya Egbo and Jordan Isaacs sported glitter and face-paint for the day out, and also had the chance to meet with ex-F1 British race ace, David Coulthard, as part of the event organised by London Youth in collaboration with anti knife-crime charity, The Wickers.

Operations manager Yvonne Martin, said: "The girls were so inspired to meet with professional race drivers and were absolutely buzzing when they came back!"