News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Child Q: 80,000 signatures for Hackney schoolgirl

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:30 PM March 23, 2022
File photo dated 06/08/13 of a person using a laptop. Consumers reported more than £78 million of lo

Change.org petitions in support of Hackney's Child Q have received more than 80,000 signatures in total - Credit: PA

More than 80,000 people have signed petitions set up in the wake of Child Q revelations, which revealed a Hackney schoolgirl was strip-searched by police at school.

As of March 23, the three petitions on Change.org have accumulated thousands of signatures in support of Child Q, a Black 15-year-old girl who was strip-searched after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Patricia Daley started one of the petitions and joined protests in Hackney over the weekend. 

She is calling for greater safeguarding practices and to end the “adultification” of Black children. 

Patricia says: “The Metropolitan Police and schools are creating a climate of suspicion, causing harm to our young Black girls."

The two other petitions call for "no police in schools", and for the immediate dismissal of both the school staff and the police officers involved in the strip search. 

To view the petitions, visit www.change.org/nopoliceinschools www.change.org/ProtectBlackGirls and www.change.org/JusticeForChildQ 

Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Don't Miss

A police car

Metropolitan Police

'Failure on every level': Hackney leaders condemn police strip search of...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to reports of a knife fight in the popular market street in July 2020.

London Live News

Jailed: Five men attacked teenager like 'pack of wolves' at Broadway Market

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

London Live News

Black schoolgirl strip searched by police while on her period

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sabita Thanwani

Clerkenwell murder victim named as police search for man she was seeing

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon