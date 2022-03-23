Child Q: 80,000 signatures for Hackney schoolgirl

Change.org petitions in support of Hackney's Child Q have received more than 80,000 signatures in total - Credit: PA

More than 80,000 people have signed petitions set up in the wake of Child Q revelations, which revealed a Hackney schoolgirl was strip-searched by police at school.

As of March 23, the three petitions on Change.org have accumulated thousands of signatures in support of Child Q, a Black 15-year-old girl who was strip-searched after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Patricia Daley started one of the petitions and joined protests in Hackney over the weekend.

She is calling for greater safeguarding practices and to end the “adultification” of Black children.

Patricia says: “The Metropolitan Police and schools are creating a climate of suspicion, causing harm to our young Black girls."

The two other petitions call for "no police in schools", and for the immediate dismissal of both the school staff and the police officers involved in the strip search.

To view the petitions, visit www.change.org/nopoliceinschools , www.change.org/ProtectBlackGirls and www.change.org/JusticeForChildQ