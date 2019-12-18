Search

Children from Hackney's City Academy to appear in the Royal Institution's Christmas Lectures on BBC Four

PUBLISHED: 10:47 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 18 December 2019

Abbie Meadowcroft in this year’s Royal Institution Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul Wilkinson

Abbie Meadowcroft in this year's Royal Institution Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul Wilkinson

Copyright (c) Paul Wilkinson 2019

Children from City Academy are set to appear on the BBC's Christmas schedule in a historic science series that's been running for nearly 200 years.

Yilin He in this year�s Royal Institution Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul WilkinsonYilin He in this year�s Royal Institution Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul Wilkinson

Abbie Meadowcroft and Yilin He attended the filming of the Royal Institution's Christmas Lectures and both helped the lecturer, mathematician and TV presenter Hannah Fry, with a demonstration for the show.

The original idea for science and engineering events for children was pioneered by Michael Faraday in 1825, and the annual Christmas lectures have run every year since then.

Going head to head with hundreds of other children in the audience, Abbie was established to be the "luckiest" person in the Ri's lecture theatre, through a process of elimination. And using a special smartphone sorting machine, Yilin was given the opportunity to win a brand new smartphone.

The first lecture will be broadcast on BBC Four at 8pm on Boxing Day.

The two following lectures are broadcast on December 27 and 28.

