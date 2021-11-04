News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

City Harvest helps feed thousands in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:18 PM November 4, 2021
A community barbecue was held in aid of City Harvest.

A community barbecue was held in aid of City Harvest, an organisation which has distributed thousands of meals to people in need in Hackney and Tower Hamlets. - Credit: City Harvest

A community barbecue was held in aid of an organisation delivering around 50,000 meals a month to Hackney and Tower Hamlets charities and community projects. 

Supper club group Mike's Table and Spitalfields City Farm teamed up to throw the party held at the farm. 

Mike's Table cooked all the food at the barbecue from City Harvest surplus ingredients. 

The Mike’s Table team create quality meals using City Harvest surplus for vulnerable community members across London, with its focal area being Hackney.

Cooks from supper club team Mike's Table provided nutritious meals from City Harvest's surplus ingredients. 

Cooks from supper club team Mike's Table provided nutritious meals from City Harvest's surplus ingredients. - Credit: City Harvest

Louise Holstein, Mike’s Table founder, said: “Receiving such great food from City Harvest means our volunteer professional chefs can create fantastic restaurant quality meals for our guests - guests who wouldn't usually get the chance to eat out."

You may also want to watch:

Since 2014, City Harvest has delivered nutritious surplus food for an average of 50,000 meals a month, worth more than £100k, to charities and projects. 

The barbecue was held at Spitalfield's City Farm near Brick Lane. 

The barbecue was held at Spitalfield's City Farm near Brick Lane. - Credit: City Harvest

City Harvest has also worked closely with Spitalfields City Farm, near Brick Lane, during the pandemic to help with emergency meal distribution.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend
  2. 2 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
  3. 3 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  1. 4 Film art director fundraises for hospital which treated his brain tumour
  2. 5 Met officer denies misconduct charges after alleged contact with teenagers
  3. 6 Search teams hunt for missing Stoke Newington cat
  4. 7 Haggerston body-builder to represent UK in top competition
  5. 8 All-night Overground to return in time for the festive season
  6. 9 Letter on knife crime in Hackney
  7. 10 Stoke Newington parents' concerns over planned children's centre closures

Philip Nichols, of Spitalfields City Farm, said: "We worked closely with City Harvest during the lockdowns of 2020, allowing us to distribute surplus food to parents from some of the local primary schools we work with.

"Holding regular community events where we can provide people with healthy food, freshly cooked is a key part of our work. The recent joint event with City Harvest and Mike's Table was a fantastic example of this."

The event brought Hackney and Tower Hamlets communities together over good food. 

The event brought Hackney and Tower Hamlets communities together over good food. - Credit: City Harvest

City Harvest rescues nutritious surplus food from manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers, delivering for free to more than 350 London charities.

Recipient groups include homeless shelters, hostels, soup kitchens, mental health charities, the elderly, community kitchens, schools, family centres, children’s programmes and domestic abuse refuges.    

City Harvest tripled in size in 2020 to meet the demand of people facing food poverty.

“Our network of recipient projects are catalysts of change in their communities, and we are proud to support them," City Harvest head of communications Fiona Hollis said.

Learn more at www.cityharvest.org.uk/city-harvest-festival

Charity News
Food and Drink
Brick Lane
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of traffic

Data

Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, says new analysis

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A Met Police van

Women's Safety

Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported

Georgina McCartney

Logo Icon
Artist impression of De Beauvoir Estate

Planning and Development

De Beauvoir residents to vote on estate regeneration in planning policy...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon