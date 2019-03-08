Clapton cat returned to owners after being mistaken for another lost pet and handed to wrong person

Mo, the cat that was handed back to the wrong owner by mistake. Picture: Agnes Chambre Archant

A cat went missing for two weeks after being mistaken for another lost pet in Clapton and handed over to the wrong owner.

Owner Agnes Chambre was left devastated when Mo, a tabby who turned one this month, went missing from Upper Clapton Road last month.

"We were really upset, put up posters around the area, called the vets, reported it on some forums," media worker Agnes told the Gazette.

"Then we got a call from Hackney vet and they'd found Mo. And then we got a call from another woman who had lost her cat.

"It transpired she had asked her son to catsit, and he had lost her cat who looks similar to Mo. And he had also put up posters around the local area.

"Another woman had seen Mo looking lost on the street and eating chicken wings, and she thought he belonged to the owners of the lost cat posters so rang the woman's son."

Unbelievably, Mo lived in the stranger's home for a few days unsuspected. It wasn't until the son described how friendly Mo was being and his mother realised it must be another cat.

Agnes added: "He then took Mo to the vet and checked the microchip - only to discover it was Mo!"

Sadly, it is not known if the other cat has been found yet.