Published: 11:02 AM July 30, 2021

Plans to invest £5.75million in a Clapton leisure centre have been given the green light, to fund much-needed repairs and refurbishment.

Recent surveys of Lower Clapton's King's Hall Leisure Centre have identified repairs needed to stabilise the building and to ensure its future in the borough.

At a cabinet meeting on July 26, councillors agreed to invest £3.1m for structural repairs and £2.65m to survey and develop plans for longer-term refurbishment of the building.

Hackney councillor Chris Kennedy, portfolio holder for leisure, said: said: “King’s Hall is an important social and historic landmark for the borough and a crucial part of Hackney’s fantastic leisure provision.

"The council has long recognised the impact that sport and physical activity can have on residents’ wellbeing.

“We must ensure our leisure facilities continue to meet the demands and expectations of our community, especially with a growing population and reducing resources.”

The £5.75 million investment will fund much-needed repairs and refurbishment. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

King’s Hall is operated on behalf of the council by social enterprise charity Better. It offers a wide range of leisure facilities, including swimming pools, a gym and a sports hall.

The news follows the June opening of the new Britannia Leisure Centre in Shoreditch which had more than 10,000 visitors in its first week.

The state-of-the-art new facility features five-a-side football pitches on its roof with panoramic views of London, a water flume, two first-class swimming pools, an 'introduction to water' pool, a splash pad, stunning fitness studios, squash courts and a sports hall.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville added: “We have shown our ambition with the opening of the new Britannia this summer, but we must meet the needs of residents in the east of the borough. All part of a network of facilities across the borough that we want to make as inclusive as possible.

“It is vital that we invest in the long-term future of King’s Hall so that leisure centre users can enjoy modern facilities for years to come, something we have been working to achieve alongside local councillors.”