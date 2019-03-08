Search

Clapton summer street party celebrates Windrush Generation

PUBLISHED: 10:10 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 30 August 2019

Young and old residents of Clapton came together to dance, eat and enjoy the festivities at the Windrush Generation Street Party.

Young and old residents of Clapton came together to dance, eat and enjoy the festivities at the Windrush Generation Street Party.

Emma Wynne

Clapton residents flocked to Downs Park road to celebrate together at a Windrush Generation street party earlier this month.

Party-goers enjoyed live music from the Whittington Steel Band.

The festivities, organised by Uprising Community Club and Hackney Council, included a bouncy castle, free haircuts, folk dancing and a puppet show performed by kids.

Partygoers tucked in to Caribbean barbecue dishes like Jerk chicken, fried fish, roasted corn and dumplings.

"It [brings] the community together. Everything is good - the food, the music, I like everything. I've come with my wife, and we look forward to coming every year," said Collin Waallac, 58.

Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams, playing dominoes with Windrushers at the Windrush Generation Street Party.Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams, playing dominoes with Windrushers at the Windrush Generation Street Party.

Guests enjoyed performances from the Whittington Steel Band and the Uprising Community club group.

"There's a warm atmosphere. We do dancing, games, and there's a great variety of food," said Hermine Anderson, 80.

Hackney speaker Cllr Kam Adams and former president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Paulette Lewis MBE also attended.

