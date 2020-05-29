Search

Virtual high street set to launch in Hackney and Shoreditch

PUBLISHED: 12:57 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 May 2020

A virtual high street experience is set to launch in Hackney and Shoreditch.

Nearly 100 businesses have signed up to the Click It Local scheme, which aims to help small independents compete with big online businesses such as Amazon.

This includes Hackney’s The Five Points Brewing Company, Climpson & Sons Café and Howl At The Moon bar.

You may also want to watch:

Shoppers incur a flat delivery fee of £3 from the first retailer, and a further £1 for every shop on top of that.

Click It Local founder Steven Koch said: “Communities are rediscovering their local high street and it is amazing to be able to recreate the individuality of London through the virtual high street.

“Our aim is to ensure we can all continue to shop local, support independent shops and provide for the local community.”

Click It Local, which is going live in Hackney on June 1, has also launched in Cambridge and Brighton, and an app is in the pipeline for next month.

