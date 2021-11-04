Letter on knife crime in Hackney

Opinion

I write to you in response to your article “Hackney had the worst knife crime rate in London, report finds”.

The council has been working tirelessly, with police and others, as part of the Community Safety Partnership, to reduce knife crime in Hackney over the last two years, and, as a result, we have seen a marked reduction in both knife possession offenses and knife-related injuries since 2019.

This partnership approach has involved the following:

Continued investment in our Integrated Gangs Unit (IGU) to intervene and support those affected by gang culture. This has included supporting people into apprenticeships, education and employment, and away from a gang lifestyle.

Targeted police and council patrols in hotspot areas.

Increased our focus on supporting young people at risk of being exploited by gangs, including direct work with the London-wide Response and Recovery initiative aimed at tackling county lines.

Carried out multiple test-purchase operations in shops where knives are sold to raise standards and reduce the supply of knives in Hackney.

Police and council are patrolling in targeted areas - Credit: MPS

Carried out multiple “sweeps” to take weapons off our streets and placed knife bins in three locations to facilitate the disposal of weapons.

Successfully bid for £750k funding to support the My Ends initiative which provides locally-designed interventions in neighbourhoods affected by violence.

Successfully bid for £210k funding from the London Violence Reduction Unit to support our New Direction initiative which provides early interventions in schools and colleges to divert people away from violence and knife crime.

Worked with schools and increased our use of outreach youth workers in hotspot areas to raise awareness with young people of the pernicious effects of knife crime.

You may also want to watch:

Over the last 12 months I have personally worked to influence the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) to increase the number of community police officers in Hackney. I am pleased to say that the number of safer neighbourhood officers in Hackney will increase over the next six to twelve months by 37 officers.

I have also worked to hold the police accountable for their use of “stop and search” in the borough through the introduction of a Stop and Search Review Group – this reviews every single use of the power carried out locally by the police in order to learn lessons and make improvements. This is in addition to the work of the Stop and Search Monitoring Group which provides an opportunity for young people and community members to hold the police to account. Stop and Search has reduced in Hackney – together with the numbers of knife crime injuries.

We as a council are absolutely committed to continuing our partnership work to reduce knife crime and serious violence in the borough.

Cllr Susan Fajana Thomas is Hackney Council’s cabinet member for Community Safety