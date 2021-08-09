North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
Pol Allingham
- Credit: Channel 4
Come Dine With Me is searching for North London's finest cooks to serve up the goods in their next series.
Producers are seeking new contestants for the hit Channel 4 show which sees four individuals throw dinner parties that are attended and rated by guests.
A call to action from the show has said it is calling on those who are bored of cooking for their partner, housemates or children and fancy putting their lockdown-improved skills to the test in the wider world.
Of course, the famous £1,000 prize is still up for grabs.
All that’s required is that you’re a keen cook, have bags of energy, are over 18 and aren’t working or trained as a professional chef.
Due to Covid, the Come Dine With Me team is using one centralised house to host dinner parties.
Filming will run between 20th and 25th August.
To apply head to this link: https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwm/welcome.html Or email: cdwm@multistory.tv