Come Dine With Me calls on east London restaurants for new show

Holly Chant

Published: 3:14 PM January 17, 2022
Patricia Wakaimba from The Water House Project. Picture: The Water House Project

Restaurants in Hackney and other parts of east London are being called on to take part in Come Dine With Me's new format, The Professionals - Credit: The Water House Project

Come Dine With Me is searching for east London restaurants to take part in a new twist on the much-loved original television show. 

The hit Channel 4 cooking show's brand new format will see restaurant owners, professional chefs and waiters from east London restaurants go head-to-head with other eateries in the area. 

Restaurants can apply by nominating one chef and another staff member to represent the business in a battle for the best menu and service against two other restaurant duos. 

Winners will receive £1,000 and a Come Dine With Me - The Professionals Award. 

Casting producer Sasha Risner said: "Considering the amazing variety of unique and delicious restaurants all over East London, there will be some hot competition in this show.

"We are looking for restaurant duos with bags of personality."

The shoot will take place from March 13-16. 

To register your restaurant cdwm@multistory.tv

