Community festival raises £3,500 towards St Matthias Church restoration fundraiser

Dancing in the vicarage garden. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A community festival helped raise £3,500 towards the restoration of Stoke Newington's only Grade-I listed church.

Performer John Hegley opens Stokebourne. Picture: Polly Hancock Performer John Hegley opens Stokebourne. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stokebourne took place on the St Matthias vicarage green earlier this month and featured music, poetry and dancing.

It was organised as part of a fundraising appeal to save St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, which needs £30,000 to pay for urgent electrical works.

Festival director Ruth Whitehead, whose finance firm Ruth Whitehead Associates sponsored the event, said: "It was held in the secret garden at St Matthias Church and we performed right next to the lovely structure we seek to restore and refurbish. See you again next summer!"

St Matthias priest Fr David Lambert added: "St Matthias Church is delighted at the magnificent support from the Stokebourne festival which has contributed significantly to our appeal, and given us the opportunity to show off our beautiful church to a whole new audience."