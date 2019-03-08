Hackney Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts peace march against knife and gun crime

Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

Community leaders, councillors and youth club members took part in a peace march organised by a Haggerston church yesterday.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville speaks at the Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

The event, which followed a silent prayer walk on Saturday, was organised by the Hackney Seventh-Day Adventist Church and led by drummers from its Pathfinders Club.

They were out to march against knife and gun violence, and to let people know the bloodshed on the streets must stop.

In a passionate speech in Dalston Square, pastor Joojo Bonnie, said: "We are fed up with the dying, we are fed up with the gun violence and we are fed up with the knife killing. We need to come together as one community and take a stand against this issue plaguing our communities."

Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville thanked the church for organsing the march, saying: "It is very clear the communities of Hackney care about our young people. Marches like this are important to show the community can come together in a spirit of peace and harmony."