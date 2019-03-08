Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts peace march against knife and gun crime

PUBLISHED: 15:46 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 28 May 2019

Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

Archant

Community leaders, councillors and youth club members took part in a peace march organised by a Haggerston church yesterday.

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville speaks at the Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley BloomHackney mayor Phil Glanville speaks at the Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

The event, which followed a silent prayer walk on Saturday, was organised by the Hackney Seventh-Day Adventist Church and led by drummers from its Pathfinders Club.

You may also want to watch:

They were out to march against knife and gun violence, and to let people know the bloodshed on the streets must stop.

In a passionate speech in Dalston Square, pastor Joojo Bonnie, said: "We are fed up with the dying, we are fed up with the gun violence and we are fed up with the knife killing. We need to come together as one community and take a stand against this issue plaguing our communities."

Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley BloomHackney Seventh Day Adventist Church's peace march against gun and knife crime on Monday. Picture: Ashley Bloom

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville thanked the church for organsing the march, saying: "It is very clear the communities of Hackney care about our young people. Marches like this are important to show the community can come together in a spirit of peace and harmony."

Most Read

Investigation launched after ‘hundreds’ of dead fish spotted in River Lea by Clapton boaters

Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in the River Lea. Picture: Heather Hampson

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Investigation launched after ‘hundreds’ of dead fish spotted in River Lea by Clapton boaters

Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in the River Lea. Picture: Heather Hampson

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Young woman remains in critical condition after being hit by car in Mare Street

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Mare Street closed after collision

Police at the scene of the crash in Mare Street. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

‘Nightmare neighbours’ may need support too – but how can a resolution be reached?

This woman told the Gazette she is subjected to noise and anti-social behaviour every day in her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Helm and Malan help Middlesex take charge

Midlesex bowler Tom Helm

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal ready to ‘battle’ Chelsea in the final according to boss Unai Emery

Handout photo provided by UEFA. Arsenal manager Unai Emery during a press conference at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Joosep Martinson/UEFA via Getty Images/PA

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Wilson reveals how Unai Emery has ‘annoyed’ him as former Arsenal goalkeeper previews Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Cricket: Middlesex Women’s Dunkley excited by Lord’s clash

Middlesex Women celebrate a wicket during the 2018 MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Trippier will do everything to help Tottenham win final after difficult season

Ajax's Dusan Tadic (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier battle for the ball during the Champions League semi-final, second leg match (pic: Adam Davy/PA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists