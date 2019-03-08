Search

Community volunteer to tackle isolation with free Easter lunch for elders

PUBLISHED: 16:26 16 April 2019

Guests enjoying Chris Murdoch's Christmas event.

Guests enjoying Chris Murdoch's Christmas event.

Archant

A man who gave up his Christmas to put on a lunch for lonely elderly people is doing the same this Easter.

Chris Murdoch has now set up his organisation, Golden Years, which is dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation through face-to-face contact.

And after the success of his Christmas Dinner, which the Gazette reported on, Chris is hosting another community lunch for the over 50s, this time at the Our/London vodka distillery in Spurstowe Road.

The free event will include a traditional roast dinner, a quiz, bingo, a cockney singalong and easter bonnet making. Transport will also be put on free of charge.

The food comes courtesy of top chef Alex Paganelli and helping out with the bonnet making will be milliner to the stars Nasir Mazhar, who has made pieces for Madonna and Lady Gaga. Hackney's Princess Julia will be hosting the quiz and snapper Gemma Peden will capture the day's events.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can donate food, flowers, Easter eggs or other prizes.

Get in touch with Chris at chrisraymurdoch@icloud.com

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

