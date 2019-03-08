Community volunteer to tackle isolation with free Easter lunch for elders

Guests enjoying Chris Murdoch's Christmas event. Archant

A man who gave up his Christmas to put on a lunch for lonely elderly people is doing the same this Easter.

Chris Murdoch has now set up his organisation, Golden Years, which is dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation through face-to-face contact.

And after the success of his Christmas Dinner, which the Gazette reported on, Chris is hosting another community lunch for the over 50s, this time at the Our/London vodka distillery in Spurstowe Road.

The free event will include a traditional roast dinner, a quiz, bingo, a cockney singalong and easter bonnet making. Transport will also be put on free of charge.

The food comes courtesy of top chef Alex Paganelli and helping out with the bonnet making will be milliner to the stars Nasir Mazhar, who has made pieces for Madonna and Lady Gaga. Hackney's Princess Julia will be hosting the quiz and snapper Gemma Peden will capture the day's events.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can donate food, flowers, Easter eggs or other prizes.

Get in touch with Chris at chrisraymurdoch@icloud.com