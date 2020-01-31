Search

'Funny coincidence': Commuter chaos after fire breaks out at Finsbury Park tube and faulty train fills Manor House with smoke

PUBLISHED: 10:06 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 31 January 2020

Commuter Hana Esselink saw moke at Manor House station. Picture: Twitter

Commuter Hana Esselink saw moke at Manor House station. Picture: Twitter

Commuters faced chaos this morning as Manor House and Finsbury Park tube stations were simultaneously closed, after a fire broke out at the first and a faulty train filled the other with smoke.

A "small" fire - believed to have been caused by "a spark igniting some trackside material" - broke out at Finsbury Park at 7am.

Commuters were evacuated from the station and according to a TfL spokesman, the London Fire Brigade was "able to put it out pretty quickly" within 10 minutes. Anxious commuters could smell "burning", and one person said they had been "choked because of the fumes", while others said they could see smoke coming from the platform.

"No warning on Piccadilly line about the fire and had to get off at Manor House where again there was all smoke!" reported one person on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

This was apparently due to smoke coming from the underside of a faulty train, which is now now at a depot to find out what caused the fault.  Hana Esselink said there had been chaos at Manor House too, and posted a picture on Twitter of smoke filling the station. A spokesperson for TfL agreed that it was a "funny coincidence" that the adjoining stations, which both serve the Piccadilly line network, had been simultaneously affected by smoke.

"It is just one of those things I suppose," he told the Gazette.  "On a big network with lots of trains these things do happen from time to time, but it was unusual."

It is believed the two tube stations have now re-opened to commuters and that train services are now running again however the Piccadilly and Victoria lines are affected by "severe delays".

TfL is urging commuters to use alternative routes where possible.

"London Underground tickets are accepted on Greater Anglia, Great Northern, London Overground, South Western Railway and Southeastern services," said a spokesperson.

