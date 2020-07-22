Search

Construction begins on new ‘affordable’ Hackney homes at former disused boiler house

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 July 2020

The site in Pedro Street as it looked in 2017. Picture: Sean Pollock

The site in Pedro Street as it looked in 2017. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

Construction work on a group of “genuinely affordable” new homes in Hackney has begun.

Half of the 26 new homes in Pedro Street at the site of a disused boiler house in Clapton Park will be for social rent and half for shared ownership.

Local people will be given priority on the homes, which include a mix of family-sized and smaller properties linked to Gilpin Square.

All the properties, scheduled to be finished in 2022, will have a balcony or terrace and access to a shared garden.

Hackney’s deputy mayor Cllr Rebecca Rennison, cabinet member for finance, housing needs and supply, said: “Hackney is building genuinely affordable homes for the people that need them, and it’s fantastic to see yet another project get underway.

“Rather than selling off land to developers, building these homes ourselves means we can ensure they’re designed with and for the families that will live in them, despite the lack of any direct government funding to build council homes.

“Replacing the disused boiler house with council and shared ownership homes will ensure more local residents get a place to call home and that the area looks and feels better for everyone.”

They are being built as part of Hackney Council’s not-for-profit Housing Supply Programme, which aims to build thousands of new properties across the borough and improve nearby public spaces.

More than half of these new homes are for “genuinely affordable” social rent and shared ownership.

Without government funding for the programme, cash to fulfil these projects has been generated by the outright sale of some homes.

Since 2011, the council has constructed 981 new homes - of which 54 per cent are for social rent, shared ownership and living rent.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

