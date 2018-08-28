Man who hit cop as he drove the wrong way down one-way Stoke Newington street arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog @automaticdog

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer on New Year’s Eve, after she was injured trying to stop him from driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Cops patrolling in a police vehicle were alerted to the traffic contravention in Stoke Newington High Street just before 10pm on Monday night.

According to Scotland Yard, the female officer who attempted to stop the car suffered “minor injuries” after the car hit her, before it ploughed into a traffic light.

Thankfully she did not require hospital treatment.

The car’s three occupants aged 29, 24 and 22, were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and taken into custody.

The 29-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

They have all since been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.