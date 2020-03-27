Coronavirus: All Points East Victoria Park festival cancelled over safety concerns

All Points East 2020 has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the 10-day festival which was due to take place in Victoria Park in May have conceded they would not be able to guarantee the safety of workers or party-goers if it went ahead.

A spokesperson said it was a difficult decision to make, but was taken following the daily escalating developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

They added: “The decision was made following a constant review of recent government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event.

“Alongside the now enforced period of social isolation, the government has stated that emergency services will not be able to support major events.

“Furthermore, the projected strain that is being placed on the NHS will push this institution and its staff to levels never seen before.”

They continued: “It is therefore inconceivable for us to add any distraction to these organisations. We are fortunate to work alongside the emergency services at our events and want to take this opportunity to express our company’s heartfelt gratitude and admiration for all their professionalism and dedication in tackling this crisis.

“We have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers and sponsors and for this reason, we felt compelled to seek answers to all our questions before making this final decision.

“However, safety always comes first and what is happening across the world clearly takes precedent and there was simply no alternative.”

Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk 3D and The Kooks had been billed as the headline acts.

People who bought tickets will soon be contacted by the ticket agent that they purchased them from with information on how to get a refund.

“If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by 9th April please get in touch with them directly, bearing in mind they will be extremely busy at this time,” said a spokesperson.

“Please continue to follow the advice given and keep yourselves and your loved ones safe, and we will be back with plans for 2021 shortly.”