All Points East festival kick starts jam-packed online programme

All Points East has been held in Victoria Park since 2018. Picture: Lou Morris Lou Morris

A Tower Hamlets music festival has invited everyone to get involved with its jam-packed programme for this year’s virtual event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All Points East started its online programme of events today (May 22) on what would have been the first day of its third year in Victoria Park had the UK not gone into coronavirus lockdown.

The programme, which will run for ten days until May 31, includes free yoga sessions with MoreYoga, history lessons with the Museum of London, gigs, screenings, Q&As, archive shows, cocktail and cooking classes, workshops, artist playlists and ‘talkaoke’ with The People Speak.

It kicked off with an exclusive gig with Jehnny Beth from her home in France, a showing of Anna Calvi’s performance at the festival’s inaugural year in 2018 and a screening of White Riot - the film which charts a London protest movement called Rock Against Racism.

You may also want to watch:

The All Points East website will be continually updated over the next ten days with archive gigs and tributes from an array of artists including Kraftwerk, Nenneh Cherry, Johnny Marr, John Grant, and Idles.

The organisers released a statement: “Today would have marked the start of All Points East 2020 and in celebration of our talented, vibrant, diverse and extraordinary artists and collaborators we will be showcasing the hidden corners of our festival over the next ten days.

“Please come together and enjoy a treasure trove of experiences. We will be sharing it all on this page so keep checking for new content.”

They said the online programme will spotlight local businesses because community values are “hugely important”.

All Points East has also already started to plan for its return to Victoria Park in 2021.

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com to keep up-to-date, or check in on Twitter and Instagram using @allpointseastUK.