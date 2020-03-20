Arch Company says railway arch tenants affected by coronavirus can defer rent

The Andre Street arches, where traders say they are being forced out. Picture: Sam Gelder Archant

Businesses in railway arches owned by The Arch Company that have been badly affected by coronavirus will be given the option of deferring the rent for at least a month.

The landlord, which bought 4,455 arches from Network Rail in a £1.46bn deal 18 months ago, announced on Friday it is launching a Coronavirus Support Unit. It comes after TfL said it would give 100 per cent rent relief for three months to all small and medium businesses in its estate.

The Arch Company said long-standing small businesses experiencing the worst cash-flow problems, particularly those in hospitality, leisure, retail and overseas travel, will be able to defer rent until government support is in place.

It has also said it will offer help accessing the government support, announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak this week. That includes cash grants and loans. Tenants can also switch from quarterly to monthly billing.

Businesses who are still facing “extreme hardship” after government support will be supported on a case-by-case basis, The Arch Company added.

Managing director Adam Dakin said: “We’re very concerned about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on our long-standing small businesses, particularly those in the retail, hospitality, leisure and overseas travel sectors. They employ thousands of people across the country and we want to make sure that they are not forced out of business due to the huge pressure on short term cash flow.

“We welcome the government’s financial support to small businesses announced this week, but many of our tenants need help with their cash flows now. That’s why we’re looking to support small business tenants directly affected by this outbreak through rent deferrals up to three months depending on need. In addition, we will work on a case by case basis to support tenants who, even after government support, may still face extreme hardship.

“Before coronavirus, The Arch Company represented a thriving community of successful small businesses. We want to do our best to keep that successful business community intact for when this crisis is over.”

The Coronavirus Support Unit will be launched next week.

