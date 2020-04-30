There With You: Kebab chain serves up free meals to Homerton Hospital staff

Staff at Homerton Hospital were given 100 free meals from German Doner Kebab. Archant

An East Ham kebab chain has delivered 100 free meals to workers at Homerton Hospital battling coronavirus on the frontline.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) on High Street donated the food as part of the brand’s nationwide campaign to serve up 30,000 meals to NHS workers and vulnerable people in isolation.

This UK pledge supports Deliveroo’s commitment to provide 500,000 meals to the same groups.

Staff at GDK in East Ham also drew hearts on all the packages for Homerton staff.

Imran Sayed, GDK’s chief executive, said: “This a brilliant initiative we’re so proud to be part of and we hope we bring some happiness to every amazing NHS worker that receives a GDK delivery from Deliveroo.

“We’re glad that our GDK family can play a part in helping the country during this time and seeing the response so far has been truly heartwarming, we can’t thank the NHS enough for the heroic work they are doing to get us through the Covid-19 crisis.”

