There With You: Kebab chain serves up free meals to Homerton Hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 13:33 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 30 April 2020

Staff at Homerton Hospital were given 100 free meals from German Doner Kebab.

Staff at Homerton Hospital were given 100 free meals from German Doner Kebab.

An East Ham kebab chain has delivered 100 free meals to workers at Homerton Hospital battling coronavirus on the frontline.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) on High Street donated the food as part of the brand’s nationwide campaign to serve up 30,000 meals to NHS workers and vulnerable people in isolation.

This UK pledge supports Deliveroo’s commitment to provide 500,000 meals to the same groups.

Staff at GDK in East Ham also drew hearts on all the packages for Homerton staff.

Imran Sayed, GDK’s chief executive, said: “This a brilliant initiative we’re so proud to be part of and we hope we bring some happiness to every amazing NHS worker that receives a GDK delivery from Deliveroo.

“We’re glad that our GDK family can play a part in helping the country during this time and seeing the response so far has been truly heartwarming, we can’t thank the NHS enough for the heroic work they are doing to get us through the Covid-19 crisis.”

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

