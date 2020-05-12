Search

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 12 May 2020

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency road safety measures will see a key route in Hackney closed to through-traffic.

Barnabas Road, linking Wick Road and Homerton High Street, is set to be shut to make more room for two-metre social distancing and to improve cycling and walking routes.

It is an important thoroughfare for residents using Homerton Station, workers at Homerton University Hospital and cyclists using protected lanes on Wick Road.

An experimental traffic order has been invoked for the move, which will see planters installed to block traffic.

You may also want to watch:

This comes following an announcement from prime minister Boris Johnson in which he asked the country to avoid using public transport.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council’s cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, said: “As a result of the pandemic, people are walking and cycling more, but there is a clear danger that traffic will increase as people continue to avoid public transport.”

He described changes in behaviour as potentially representing a “radical long-term shift in levels of walking and cycling”.

The council is identifying roads which could benefit from improvement measures and has adapted its borough-wide traffic survey in light of pressures arising from the pandemic.

It is also resharing its School Streets toolkit, which sees roads by schools pedestrianised at peak times, and set up a hotline for other London boroughs looking for advice on implementing them.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Nominate a young person who is helping out during the Covid-19 crisis

A young volunteer helps out at the food bank at Olympic Park's Here East. Picture: Badu

