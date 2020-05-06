Search

Hackney pub and brewery join #NationalTimeOut campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 May 2020

Pembury Tavern was taken over by Five Points Brewery in 2018. Picture: Sam Huddleston.

Sam Huddleston

A pub and brewery in Hackney have both joined a movement calling for the government to “save” the hospitality industry during the coronavius lockdown.

The Pembury Tavern on Amhurst Road and The Five Points Brewing Co on Institute Place have called for Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, to give them a nine month rent holiday during the pandemic.

This is part of a country-wide campaign launched by Hospitality Union, National Time Out, which is also asking for loan and interest payment postponement for landlords so no one is adversely affected.

Co-founder and managing director of Five Points and The Pembury Tavern, Ed Mason, said: “Pubs were the first to be asked to close, and we are likely to be the last to be allowed to reopen. Pubs simply won’t be able to continue going if landlords insist on receiving full rent while their tenants are closed with no income.”

Five Points is offering all NHS staff a 20 per cent discount off any item in its online store and has also pledged £1 of every purchase will go to charity.

Cash collected in April will go to the National Emergencies Trust and the British Red Cross and in May to Mind.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

