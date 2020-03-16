Search

Advanced search

Hackney Mayor’s Question Time cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:26 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 16 March 2020

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

Hackney Council has cancelled Mayor’s Question Time on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has been made “because of the additional strain it would place on council resources at this time, and in an abundance of caution”, said a council spokesperson.

Hackney’s elected mayor Philip Glanville would have been answering questions about anything that people wanted to quiz him on at the free public debate.

You may also want to watch:

Huff Post news editor and former Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel, would have taken questions from the audience and led the discussion at the town hall in Mare Street.

Instead all ticketholders will be contacted directly, and anyone who has submitted a question will be given the option to either have it responded to by email, or be part of a live #GrillPhil session on Facebook and Twitter between 2pm to 3pm on Thursday instead.

The event has become a regular fixture in the council’s calendar since it was introduced two years ago.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in City and Hackney

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Coronavirus: First two cases confirmed in Hackney

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Runners show stripes for Olympic Park Where’s Wally? fun run

Where's Wally run at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Leyton Orient challenge teams to FIFA tournament amid coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

Picture: Archant

O’s chairman Travis backed the decision to delay games with coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event to go behind closed doors

A general view of the Copper Box Arena during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event
Drive 24