Hackney Mayor’s Question Time cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

Hackney Council has cancelled Mayor’s Question Time on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has been made “because of the additional strain it would place on council resources at this time, and in an abundance of caution”, said a council spokesperson.

Hackney’s elected mayor Philip Glanville would have been answering questions about anything that people wanted to quiz him on at the free public debate.

Huff Post news editor and former Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel, would have taken questions from the audience and led the discussion at the town hall in Mare Street.

Instead all ticketholders will be contacted directly, and anyone who has submitted a question will be given the option to either have it responded to by email, or be part of a live #GrillPhil session on Facebook and Twitter between 2pm to 3pm on Thursday instead.

The event has become a regular fixture in the council’s calendar since it was introduced two years ago.