Hackney’s 2020 fireworks display cancelled because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:45 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 25 September 2020

Crowds enjoy the fireworks (Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Hackney Council has announced this year’s annual fireworks display in Clissold Park will not go ahead.

As issues surrounding the virus persist and lockdown measures continue to evolve, large public gatherings remain a risk to public health, a spokesperson said.

The annual family-friendly celebration in the Stoke Newington park is usually a sell-out success.

The council’s parks chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: “Sadly this year’s Hackney fireworks display in Clissold Park will not go ahead as the council continues to focus resources on responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also unclear whether such large-scale events will be permitted by the government in November. “We hope to plan a financially viable and environmentally mindful event in future when we are sure it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

