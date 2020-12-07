Search

Advanced search

Millfields youngsters will debut their very own songs at the Hackney Speaker’s online carol service

PUBLISHED: 13:38 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 December 2020

Carol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian Rathbone

Carol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian Rathbone

Ian Rathbone

Youngsters from Millfields Community School willl sing two special songs they wrote at Hackney’s annual Christmas carol service tonight.

Carol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian RathboneCarol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian Rathbone

The Speaker’s carol service is usually held on the town hall steps with schools participating, and then at St Joseph’s Hospice, supported by Hackney Borough Ecumenical Deans Group.

You may also want to watch:

But with the current restrictions it will instead be broadcast online from Stoke Newington High Street Methodist Church.

There will also be messages from MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott, The Speaker of Hackney and Rev Andrew Letby, the Methodist Superintendent for Hackney.

Speaker Kam Adams said: “We hope you will enjoy this traditional time. Bring your own minces pies and mulled wine.”

Join in via YouTube link at youtu.be/1qGqEAGxU80 at 5pm this evening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti nominated for individual awards

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal boss Montemurro is delighted for Mead after she reached milestone in City win

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway (left) and Arsenal's Beth Mead battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Jose Mourinho hails Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min runs at the Arsenal defence

Beth Mead celebrates 100th appearance in Arsenal win over Birmingham City

Arsenal's Jill Roord celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game

‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel

Ms Patel defended deportations and turned on celebrity campaigners. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA