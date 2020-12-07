Millfields youngsters will debut their very own songs at the Hackney Speaker’s online carol service

Published: 1:38 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Carol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian Rathbone - Credit: Ian Rathbone

Youngsters from Millfields Community School willl sing two special songs they wrote at Hackney’s annual Christmas carol service tonight.

Carol singing on the town hall steps in 2006. Picture: Ian Rathbone - Credit: Ian Rathbone

The Speaker’s carol service is usually held on the town hall steps with schools participating, and then at St Joseph’s Hospice, supported by Hackney Borough Ecumenical Deans Group.

But with the current restrictions it will instead be broadcast online from Stoke Newington High Street Methodist Church.

There will also be messages from MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott, The Speaker of Hackney and Rev Andrew Letby, the Methodist Superintendent for Hackney.

Speaker Kam Adams said: “We hope you will enjoy this traditional time. Bring your own minces pies and mulled wine.”

Join in via YouTube link at youtu.be/1qGqEAGxU80 at 5pm this evening.