Hackney company offers online ticketing services for free

A ticketing company based in Hackney Downs has made its service free for online event organisers.

Ticket Tailor, which first announced the offer at the end of March, has extended it until September 1 to continue supporting event organisers hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Virtual foraging courses, magic shows, comedy gigs and paint-a-long classes are some of the colourful events which have been adapted for an online audience and are using Ticket Tailor to host a ‘box office’ page, sell tickets and therefore keep generating revenue.

Founder Jonny White, who lives near Victoria Park, said: “The response to the initial announcement was overwhelming. We were flooded with users letting us know how helpful us lifting our online fees was for them, so if it was helping, it was a simple decision to extend it.”

Ticket Tailor is also working on new features for when the lockdown eases, such as building spaced-out seating plans and enabling events to run more frequently with fewer guests.