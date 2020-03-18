Coronavirus: Haggerston brewery Signature Brew launches ‘pub in a box’ kit for those in self-isolation

Signature Brew's range of beers, which are included in its "self-isolation packs" signature Brew

Signature Brew’s Taproom in Haggerston is launching a ’Pub in a Box’ for everyone who has been asked to self isolate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pack will include Signature Brew’s core range of beers, beer glasses, beer mats, a vinyl record, a pub quiz, a playlist and pub snacks. The brewery in Acton Mews, Haggerston, has hired musicians whose tours have been cancelled to deliver in the local area, too. There’s also a click and collet service.

“We have seen lots of support from locals over the past few weeks, we want beer lovers to continue to support their local venues and shops as best they can during an unusual time, in line with government guidance,” said the brewery’s co-founder Sam McGregor.

“We think it’s best to remain calm, carry on with life, support local and to support artists however we can, without being alarmist but with a good eye on what the powers that be, advise us to do.”

Bosses in the entertainment industry are trying to come up with novel ways to ensure their businesses can fare the social distancing measures being implemented in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stop going to pubs, restaurants and theatres, however has stopped short of the bans introduced in many European countries.

Order the Pub in a Box here.