Search

Advanced search

Town hall vows not to evict any council tenants affected by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:58 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 20 March 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture Ken Mears

Archant

The town hall has guaranteed that no council tenants suffering hardship as a result of coronavirus will be evicted.

Hackney Council says it understands some tenants will have their income affected, whether through sickness, self-isolation or job losses and will not use hardship as a basis for eviction.

It will instead support those having difficulty paying the rent.

The council also has an extensive cleaning regime across its estates, frequently cleaning door handles, communal entrances, stair bannisters and lifts. It said such areas will be prioritised over things like litter picking in green space.

You may also want to watch:

Housing chief Cllr Clayeon McKenzie said: “Our absolute priority is the safety of our residents and our staff. That’s why we’re putting clear steps in place to ensure that we can continue to safely manage the 30,000 homes across the council’s estates and street properties, and prioritising our resources to mitigate against the risk caused by coronavirus.

“Central to this is ensuring that any council tenant who risks hardship as a result of the outbreak gets the support they need and does not have to worry about the security of their home, including suspending any evictions for the immediate future.”

People experiencing hardship can apply to the council’s discretionary crisis support scheme for help with urgent financial needs. Click here.

Discretionary housing payments can be applied for here, and check whether they are eligible for housing benefit or a reduction in council tax here.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in City and Hackney - although true figure likely much higher

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: 13 people test positive for Covid-19 in City and Hackney

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Foodbank in desperate plea for food, cash and volunteers

Empty shelves at Hackney Foodbank last month. Picture: Melanie Rochford

Coronavirus: Dalston restaurant owner tells people to stay home after collapsing and being taken to Homerton Hospital

Chef Adam Hardiman at Madame Pigg. Picture: Madam Pigg

South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy. Picture: Monica Francis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient confirm one player has tested positive for Covid-19

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Spurs Moussa Sissoko in regular contact with family on lockdown in France

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus live updates: Pubs, bars, restaurants closing tonight says PM

Cafes and pubs are particularly badly hit after the prime minister advised people not to go to them for fear of contracting coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Spurs attacker Bergwijn has vowed to come back stronger from injury

Norwich City's Emi Buendia (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Gazette letters: Cyclists and Hackney’s climate emergency

Should the Highway Code be forced on cyclists. Picture: TfL
Drive 24