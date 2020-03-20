Town hall vows not to evict any council tenants affected by coronavirus

Hackney Town Hall.

The town hall has guaranteed that no council tenants suffering hardship as a result of coronavirus will be evicted.

Hackney Council says it understands some tenants will have their income affected, whether through sickness, self-isolation or job losses and will not use hardship as a basis for eviction.

It will instead support those having difficulty paying the rent.

The council also has an extensive cleaning regime across its estates, frequently cleaning door handles, communal entrances, stair bannisters and lifts. It said such areas will be prioritised over things like litter picking in green space.

Housing chief Cllr Clayeon McKenzie said: “Our absolute priority is the safety of our residents and our staff. That’s why we’re putting clear steps in place to ensure that we can continue to safely manage the 30,000 homes across the council’s estates and street properties, and prioritising our resources to mitigate against the risk caused by coronavirus.

“Central to this is ensuring that any council tenant who risks hardship as a result of the outbreak gets the support they need and does not have to worry about the security of their home, including suspending any evictions for the immediate future.”

People experiencing hardship can apply to the council’s discretionary crisis support scheme for help with urgent financial needs. Click here.

Discretionary housing payments can be applied for here, and check whether they are eligible for housing benefit or a reduction in council tax here.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.