Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington care home in financial ‘danger’ during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 May 2020

St Anne's Care Home. Picture: Sister Maria

St Anne's Care Home. Picture: Sister Maria

Archant

A Stoke Newington care home is in “real danger” of becoming financially unstable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St Anne's Care Home. Picture: Sister MariaSt Anne's Care Home. Picture: Sister Maria

You may also want to watch:

St Anne’s Care Home at St Anne’s Convent on Manor Road, run by charity Little Sisters of the Poor, has launched an appeal to plug the gap left in the wake of cancelled fundraising events. The charity has especially felt the pinch due to a price spike for items such as gloves, sanitising gel, eye protection, face masks, safety clothing and cleaning products. It has also had to hire agency workers.

Without financial help, fundraising lead Ben Wilson said it is “in real danger of being unable to remain financially viable”.

Sister Agnes, mother superior at St Anne’s Care Home, said all donations “will be very gratefully received”. The homes are open to low-income people at least 65 years old, regardless of race, nationality or religion. Donate at www.littlesistersofthepoor.co.uk/donate-here/ or drop off PPE supplies at the home.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dalston pub’s outdoor tables stolen in the middle of the night

Three large tables were stolen from the Victoria pub in Dalston earlier this month. Picture: Nick Letchford

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dalston pub’s outdoor tables stolen in the middle of the night

Three large tables were stolen from the Victoria pub in Dalston earlier this month. Picture: Nick Letchford

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe apparent breach of lockdown rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Dani Carter’s top five moments at Arsenal

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket
Drive 24