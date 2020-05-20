Stoke Newington care home in financial ‘danger’ during coronavirus lockdown

St Anne's Care Home. Picture: Sister Maria Archant

A Stoke Newington care home is in “real danger” of becoming financially unstable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St Anne’s Care Home at St Anne’s Convent on Manor Road, run by charity Little Sisters of the Poor, has launched an appeal to plug the gap left in the wake of cancelled fundraising events. The charity has especially felt the pinch due to a price spike for items such as gloves, sanitising gel, eye protection, face masks, safety clothing and cleaning products. It has also had to hire agency workers.

Without financial help, fundraising lead Ben Wilson said it is “in real danger of being unable to remain financially viable”.

Sister Agnes, mother superior at St Anne’s Care Home, said all donations “will be very gratefully received”. The homes are open to low-income people at least 65 years old, regardless of race, nationality or religion. Donate at www.littlesistersofthepoor.co.uk/donate-here/ or drop off PPE supplies at the home.