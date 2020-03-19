TfL closes Manor House tube station to slow the spread of coronavirus

A man on the Piccadilly line wearing a face mask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Manor House on the Piccadilly line is one of 40 London Underground stations which have been closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The decision to close the stations that do not interchange with other lines has been made in an attempt to stop people from using public transport for anything other than essential journeys.

The decision was taken by London Mayor Sadiq Khan following government’s advice to stop non-essential social contact to slow the spread of Covid-19.

TfL are still running a reduced service so that London’s critical workers can get around however.

From tomorrow the Waterloo and City line will cease running, and on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no all-night ‘night tube’ service or the all-night ‘night Overground’ service that currently runs on the East London line.

From Monday TfL will gradually reduce the frequency of other services across its network to provide a service for critical workers to get to where they need to – ensuring that remaining services are not overcrowded.

On the bus network, from Monday until further notice, a service similar to a Saturday will run.

The night bus network will continue so as to provide critical workers with a reliable night option.

London’s Transport Commissioner, Mike Brown MVO, said: “The advice from government is clear – people should now only be making journeys that are absolutely essential.

“We and our staff are doing everything we can to ensure that people who need to make essential journeys can continue to do so.”

Anyone who needs to make essential journeys should check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before they travel.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.