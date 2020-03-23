Hackney’s Yard Sale delivers free pizza to hospitals and offers NHS staff discounts

A Hackney born pizza restaurant is now operating a takeaway and delivery service only due to the coronavirus crisis – and if you work for the NHS you get up to half off your order.

Yard Sale, which has branches in Clapton, Finsbury Park, Hackney Road and Walthamstow, is offering 50 per cent off for NHS staff on collection, and 25% off delivery.

It is also doing free pizza deliveries to staff at Whipps Cross, Homerton and the Royal London hospitals.

Anyone who orders before the end of March can choose Yard Sale’s latest collaboration pizza with singer Jessie Ware, who is enjoying success with her Table Manners podcast.

Dubbed the Friday Night Full House, the pizza is inspired by the “Jewish-ish” chapter of her Table Manners cookbook.

It comes topped with a thinly sliced beef brisket, cola braised onions, smashed potato latkes and then finished with fresh dill pickles. The Gazette has sampled the pizza and can confirm chef Nick Buckland has helped create another winne. It’s tangy and crisp and perfectly complemented with the brand-new sour cream and horseradish dip made especially to pair with the pizza.

Anyone who wants to help support another local success story, can order at yardsalepizza.com.