Hundreds are heirs to an estate and may not even know

Holly Chant

Published: 4:23 PM June 24, 2021   
For Sale signs displayed outside houses in Islington, North London.

Government figures show there are 322 unclaimed estates in Islington and Hackney. - Credit: PA

More than 300 people could be sitting on a goldmine in Hackney and Islington, not knowing they have a claim to an estate.

When a person dies without a will, their estate is given to their next of kin.

However, If nobody claims the estate or the deceased has no known family their property passes to the Crown and is classified as an ownerless property, also known as bona vacantia.

According to the government’s Bona Vacantia List, which means unclaimed goods in Latin, Islington has 175 unclaimed estates while Hackney has 147. 

Property can include buildings, money or personal possessions and, while some estates are worthless others can be worth a fortune. 

In Hackney and Islington, the value of unclaimed estates listed ranges from about £7 to more than £7,000. 

The places across the UK where residents are most likely to inherit a fortune are Birmingham, Camden and Leeds.

To see view the list visit www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/unclaimed-estates-list#the-list 


