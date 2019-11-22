Council confirms safeguarding review will take place into death of homeless man Musa at Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio Archant

A full-scale review will take place into the death of Musa Sevimli, the homeless man who died in the Stoke Newington bus stop he had been living in.

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Musa, believed to be in his early 60s, died in the early hours of July 30 at the Princess May Road bus stop in Stoke Newington Road, outside Beyond Retro.

The former shoemaker had been camped there on and off for about a year but had been a fixture in the area for years.

His death rocked the community, with many people saying they had repeatedly reported his situation and that more should have been done to help him.

Ngozi Fulani, the founder of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space who befriended Musa, believes he lacked capacity to make his own decisions and was "left to die".

Hackney Council said Musa repeatedly refused assistance from outreach groups, but launched a review to ensure he was offered the right support. It has now confirmed his death meets the criteria for a Safeguarding Adults Review (SAR).

Homeless outreach group Streets Kitchen set up a weekly kitchen next to the bus stop where Musa died the week after his death. Demand has grown so much that the group now holds two events a week, on Fridays and Saturdays, attended by up to 50 people each.

Founder Jon Glackin believes there was a duty of care failure and Musa should have been helped, and criticised the time it has taken to get to this stage of the review process.

"Considering we were promised an urgent inquiry this is not good enough," he said. "We're four months down the line.

"The guy was immobile and should have been a priority case, not left to lie on the street."

A council spokesperson said: "The City and Hackney Safeguarding Adults Board has agreed that Mr Sevimli's death meets the criteria for a SAR as a number of agencies were involved in supporting him, and it believes there is multi-agency learning to be derived.

"The board will decide what format this will take in the coming weeks and in the meantime all involved agencies will be asked to complete interim reviews of their service area to gain any early learnings.

"Once commissioned, SARs can take up to around six months to complete and be finalised by the board".