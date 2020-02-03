Search

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

PUBLISHED: 17:12 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 03 February 2020

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

council

A bridge in Hackney Wick could be opened to the public for the first time under plans to provide safer and greener routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Gainsborough Bridge, which links Gainsborough School with Here East over the River Lee Navigation, will also provide easier access for parents and pupils after concerns were flagged about safety due to all the construction work going on in the area.

The bridge was rebuilt in the lead up to the London 2012 Olympic Games, but was never opened to the public then because of concerns about construction in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Subject to a consultation the council will apply to the London Legacy Development Corporation to approve public access to the bridge.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: "We're determined to open up new routes for walking and cycling that are safer for our residents and away from London's toxic air.

"Allowing everyone to use Gainsborough Bridge will do just that - and respond directly to the understandable concerns parents have raised about taking children to school in an area undergoing significant construction work." See consultation.hackney.gov.uk/communications-and-consultation/gainsborough-bridge/ to respond.

