Coronavirus: Businesses urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations or risk £10,000 fine

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Hackney Social Distance Advisor Manuel Pereira with one of the hand sanitiser street stands set up by the council. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Over 2,000 Hackney businesses will be assessed by council officers to ensure they are adhering to the government’s Covid-19 regulations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over the coming weeks officers will visit all hospitality, leisure and retail businesses to support and check they are implementing current and past measures to protect customers.

Hackney’s enforcement officers have been conducting regular visits during the pandemic and will continue to do so following an increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

New regulations which businesses must now follow include table service only for food and drink, group bookings of no more than six people and a 10pm curfew.

You may also want to watch:

Businesses not adhering to the rules could be fined up to £10,000.

Cllr Caroline Selman, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Policy and the Voluntary Sector, said: “We are incredibly proud of our business community who have been working tirelessly with council officers to ensure the safety of their staff and customers, despite the significant challenges that they have faced themselves as a result of the pandemic.

“These visits will help us ensure that all of our businesses are following the vital Covid-19 safety regulations, and to take enforcement action where necessary.

“We urge all businesses to continue adhering strictly to these guidelines to help us keep Hackney safe.”

If you’re concerned that a business is not complying with any of the above Covid-19 regulations, contact technicalbusinessupport@hackney.gov.uk.

For more information click here