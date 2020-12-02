Councils side with Bishopsgate Goodsyard campaigners as GLA thumbs up development

Councils objected to a proposed development of office blocks and new homes on the site of the former Bishopsgate Goodsyard in Shoreditch ahead of a final ruling by London Mayor Sadiq Khan tomorrow.

In a planning committee on November 18, Hackney Council objected to the scale of the buildings in the mega-project - which also include plans for a 25-storey hotel and a park modelled on New York City’s High Line - because it said they would be too overbearing.

Additionally, Tower Hamlets Council’s strategic development committee on November 19 also objected to the plans and voted to reject the recommendations made by its own case officers.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Jonathan Moberly of Reclaim the Goodsyard, a community group opposing the plans.

Jonathan felt two letters from local traders made a crucial difference, as did “drilling in” to the detail of the housing in the developers’ plans.

“They were quite shocked when I said only 38 per cent would be affordable housing.”

Susanna Kow, his colleague, added: “Heritage is not just about the buildings and setting. Local communities are important.

“Otherwise, they might as well give us another Oxford Street.”

Hackney’s Cllr Vincent Stops told Gazette that the proposed buildings would be “overbearing down Shoreditch High Street” and threaten the local conservation area.

“It was always the case that there was just too much development,” Cllr Stops explained. “That’s where they come undone.

“Now, they would argue that we’ve got to have this much square footage in order to pay for all the good stuff. But that doesn’t mitigate the harm that we think there is.”

Final planning approval rests with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, but the councils’ objections will be considered at a public hearing before the mayor’s decision on December 3.

However, in a blow to the campaigners, the Goodsyard plans have been recommended for approval by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Jonathan said the GLA’s report “reads like a glossy sales brochure for the developers and the architects” and is “totally uncritical”.

The developers, Hammerson and Ballymore, have altered its proposals over the years after the GLA rejected a previous version in 2016.

A spokesperson said Hammerson and Ballymore is pleased about the GLA’s recommendation and stressed the development will provide 500 homes - 50 per cent of which would be affordable - more than 11,000 jobs, workspace and one of central London’s largest new parks.

They said: “We have listened carefully to feedback on our original proposal and after extensive consultation with the local community, Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils and the GLA, our revised plans provide for a balanced, mixed-use scheme whilst significantly reducing the height and density of buildings across the site.

“We believe our revised plans will deliver a huge range of opportunities for the local area and London long into the future.”