Search

Advanced search

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

PUBLISHED: 09:16 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 17 August 2020

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror

Countdown star Rachel Riley is calling on Hackney residents to nominate “lockdown legends” for a National Lottery Award.

The television presenter and mathematician, known for solving complex equations, is searching for people who have made an “extraordinary impact” in their community through National Lottery funded projects.

Rachel said: “Thanks to National Lot­­tery players, some £600 million has gone to support communities in the crisis.

READ MORE: Grant will help club reinstate vital transport

“But this year we want to honour the people within those projects who adapted so quickly and gave extra help.

You may also want to watch:

“The awards are a great way to celebrate positivity when there’s such a lot of negativity out there. It’s a real chance to say thank you. “

Winners in categories including arts, education, health, sport and charity will receive a £3,000 cash prize. There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone the extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

READ MORE: Charity tackling impact on jobs from Shoreditch ‘gentrification’ gets £290,000 Lottery windfall

The nominations for the awards closes at midnight on August 19.

To nominate someone tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Dalston Lane closed and flats evacuated as police swoop on ‘grenade’

Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Dalston Lane closed and flats evacuated as police swoop on ‘grenade’

Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions sign British forward Shane Walker

London Lions have signed Shane Walker (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Mayor of London urges government to keep travel free for thousands of Hackney young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard