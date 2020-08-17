Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror

Countdown star Rachel Riley is calling on Hackney residents to nominate “lockdown legends” for a National Lottery Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The television presenter and mathematician, known for solving complex equations, is searching for people who have made an “extraordinary impact” in their community through National Lottery funded projects.

Rachel said: “Thanks to National Lot­­tery players, some £600 million has gone to support communities in the crisis.

READ MORE: Grant will help club reinstate vital transport

“But this year we want to honour the people within those projects who adapted so quickly and gave extra help.

You may also want to watch:

“The awards are a great way to celebrate positivity when there’s such a lot of negativity out there. It’s a real chance to say thank you. “

Winners in categories including arts, education, health, sport and charity will receive a £3,000 cash prize. There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone the extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

READ MORE: Charity tackling impact on jobs from Shoreditch ‘gentrification’ gets £290,000 Lottery windfall

The nominations for the awards closes at midnight on August 19.

To nominate someone tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards