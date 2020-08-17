Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”
PUBLISHED: 09:16 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 17 August 2020
Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror
Countdown star Rachel Riley is calling on Hackney residents to nominate “lockdown legends” for a National Lottery Award.
The television presenter and mathematician, known for solving complex equations, is searching for people who have made an “extraordinary impact” in their community through National Lottery funded projects.
Rachel said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, some £600 million has gone to support communities in the crisis.
“But this year we want to honour the people within those projects who adapted so quickly and gave extra help.
“The awards are a great way to celebrate positivity when there’s such a lot of negativity out there. It’s a real chance to say thank you. “
Winners in categories including arts, education, health, sport and charity will receive a £3,000 cash prize. There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone the extra mile in their organisation.
All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.
The nominations for the awards closes at midnight on August 19.
To nominate someone tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards
