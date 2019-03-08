Search

Advanced search

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

PUBLISHED: 12:40 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 05 November 2019

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Archant

A couple who have run a Homerton newsagent's for more than 40 years have decided to call it a day.

Ranjan Patel and her husband Chandrakant, known as Jan and Sid, were new parents to baby Avnish in 1978 when Sid asked Jan if she liked the idea of buying a newsagent's.

She replied: "Go on then", and they took over Drumdales and renamed it Marsh Hill News.

Since then they've become an institution in the area, and on Friday they welcomed their friends and customers to the shop for a celebration after taking the hard decision to retire.

You may also want to watch:

"We have seen so many changes to the area and had many memorable moments," said Jan. "Whatever came across our path, we made it through!"

Jan paid tribute to the schools, businesses and politicians who have supported them over the years, and gave a special mention to the late family cat Sandy, who greeted customers for 15 years.

"Last but least I must not forget Sid," Jan added. "All the credits goes to him for opening the shop from the crack of dawn without fail and on time.

"This brings an end of an era for us. We have made so many lifelong friends and we will be taking lots of fond memories with us."

New owners have now taken over.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Six more social homes in Hackney Wick through council’s Right to Buy cash giveaway

An artist's impression of the homes in Wallis Road. Picture: Hackney Council

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Lower Clapton paedophile facing jail after assaulting girl he groomed on Snapchat

Roland Lamin.

Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

Sadiq Khan has called for rent controls in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat in Streatham

James Andrew stopped 44 of 50 shots in Lee Valley's narrow defeat in Streatham (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Clapton CFC salvage point at Hampton & Richmond Borough

Clapton CFC in action against Hampton (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O’s left-back Widdowson

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tottenham will rally round ‘broken’ Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

The Roundhouse and Camden People’s Theatre secure grants to upgrade their buildings

CPT has secured £250,000 Arts Counci funding towards a major overhaul of its performance and foyer space
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists