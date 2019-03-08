Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News. Archant

A couple who have run a Homerton newsagent's for more than 40 years have decided to call it a day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ranjan Patel and her husband Chandrakant, known as Jan and Sid, were new parents to baby Avnish in 1978 when Sid asked Jan if she liked the idea of buying a newsagent's.

She replied: "Go on then", and they took over Drumdales and renamed it Marsh Hill News.

Since then they've become an institution in the area, and on Friday they welcomed their friends and customers to the shop for a celebration after taking the hard decision to retire.

You may also want to watch:

"We have seen so many changes to the area and had many memorable moments," said Jan. "Whatever came across our path, we made it through!"

Jan paid tribute to the schools, businesses and politicians who have supported them over the years, and gave a special mention to the late family cat Sandy, who greeted customers for 15 years.

"Last but least I must not forget Sid," Jan added. "All the credits goes to him for opening the shop from the crack of dawn without fail and on time.

"This brings an end of an era for us. We have made so many lifelong friends and we will be taking lots of fond memories with us."

New owners have now taken over.