10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Ten people have been arrested in dawn raids this morning (Thursday), in a police operation designed to tackle gang violence and drug supply in Hackney and Haringey.

Drugs, cash and other evidence was seized during Operation Detroit as simultaneous warrants were executed across 15 addresses in the two neighbouring boroughs.

A firearms search warrant was also executed at an address in Hertfordshire, with the help of Herts firearms officers.

Nine men and one woman, aged between 19 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The warrants follow a year-long investigation into drug supply and associated violent crime in Hackney.

In the last 12 months there have been several shootings in Hackney, which cops at Scotland Yard believe is fuelled by gang rivalry.

On June 5 Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi was shot in the chest in Brackenfield Close, Lower Clapton on the Nightingale Estate and was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, who led the operation, said: “Today’s operation is a significant phase of what has been a complex investigation into a series of shootings and other violent incidents in east London since last year, all linked to local gang tensions.

“In one of these shootings in March, an Uzi sub-machine gun was fired.

“Thankfully the use of automatic weapons on the streets on London is rare but this demonstrates how dangerous and reckless the people behind these incidents are.”

He continued: “My message to anyone affiliated with a gang who carries firearms and other lethal weapons is clear – you do not own the streets, and you are not above the law.

“Officers across London work day and night investigating the violent crime that blights London, using a variety of methods to bring to justice dangerous people who cause misery and fear in communities.”

Officers from the Territorial Support Group (TSG), Dog Support Unit and POLSA search teams supported today’s operation.

There will be an increased police presence and reassurance patrols in the areas where the raids took place throughout the day.