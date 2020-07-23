Search

Advanced search

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

PUBLISHED: 14:38 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 23 July 2020

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Ten people have been arrested in dawn raids this morning (Thursday), in a police operation designed to tackle gang violence and drug supply in Hackney and Haringey.

Drugs, cash and other evidence was seized during Operation Detroit as simultaneous warrants were executed across 15 addresses in the two neighbouring boroughs.

A firearms search warrant was also executed at an address in Hertfordshire, with the help of Herts firearms officers.

Nine men and one woman, aged between 19 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The warrants follow a year-long investigation into drug supply and associated violent crime in Hackney.

In the last 12 months there have been several shootings in Hackney, which cops at Scotland Yard believe is fuelled by gang rivalry.

You may also want to watch:

On June 5 Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi was shot in the chest in Brackenfield Close, Lower Clapton on the Nightingale Estate and was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, who led the operation, said: “Today’s operation is a significant phase of what has been a complex investigation into a series of shootings and other violent incidents in east London since last year, all linked to local gang tensions.

“In one of these shootings in March, an Uzi sub-machine gun was fired.

“Thankfully the use of automatic weapons on the streets on London is rare but this demonstrates how dangerous and reckless the people behind these incidents are.”

He continued: “My message to anyone affiliated with a gang who carries firearms and other lethal weapons is clear – you do not own the streets, and you are not above the law.

“Officers across London work day and night investigating the violent crime that blights London, using a variety of methods to bring to justice dangerous people who cause misery and fear in communities.”

Officers from the Territorial Support Group (TSG), Dog Support Unit and POLSA search teams supported today’s operation.

There will be an increased police presence and reassurance patrols in the areas where the raids took place throughout the day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

England recall Archer for third West Indies Test

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

Arteta: FA Cup win, eighth place ‘not a good season’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Tottenham Women sign Harrop

Kerys Harrop in action for Birmingham City Women last season

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

‘Forgotten’ Zimbabwean artworks on show for first time in 60 years

Cyrene Collection. Tree Flowers. Artist Barnabus Chiponza.