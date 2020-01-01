19-year-old admits helping friend in fatal Shoreditch nightclub stabbing

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali was stabbed outside the Rolling Stock in Shoreditch. Picture: Police police

A young woman has admitted helping a close friend accused over a fatal nightclub stabbing in Shoreditch.

Father-of-two Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, was knifed outside the Rolling Stock in Shoreditch on November 24, 2018.

Destiny Bannerman, 19, from Ilford, was accused of helping his alleged killer, Tyla Gopaul, afterwards.

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday (June 11), Bannerman pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Gopaul, 21, from Islington, has admitted manslaughter but faces a trial at the Old Bailey for murder and possession of a knife in Waterson Street, Shoreditch.

Judge Richard Marks said Bannerman will be sentenced at the end of Gopaul’s trial.

He ordered a pre-sentence report and granted her continued bail.

The court heard Gopaul’s trial, due to go on for 13 days, had yet to be fixed.

Judge Marks said he hopes the case could be brought soon.