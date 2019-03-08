Police arrest 35-year-old in connection with fatal stabbing of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Hackney

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS MPS

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Hackney have made an arrest.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder yesterday.

He has been bailed to a date in mid-April.

Zakaria was killed in November 2018. Police arrived in Kingsland Road, near the junction with Waterson Street at 6.29am on November 24. They found him suffering from stab injuries. According to the Met he had tried to break up a fight taking place outside, after leaving the Rolling Stock bar.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where he died just over two hours later.

A port-mortem found he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police are still looking to identify a man in CCTV footage, and have urged him to come forward.Det Ins Rita Tierney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This happened in a busy and popular area of London. I know that there will be people who witnessed the incident or have information concerning the identity of the suspects. I urge those people to call the incident room without delay.”

An 18-year-old woman has already been arrested and bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call 101.