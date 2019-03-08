Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police arrest 35-year-old in connection with fatal stabbing of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 07:52 22 March 2019

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS

MPS

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Hackney have made an arrest.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder yesterday.

He has been bailed to a date in mid-April.

Zakaria was killed in November 2018. Police arrived in Kingsland Road, near the junction with Waterson Street at 6.29am on November 24. They found him suffering from stab injuries. According to the Met he had tried to break up a fight taking place outside, after leaving the Rolling Stock bar.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where he died just over two hours later.

A port-mortem found he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police are still looking to identify a man in CCTV footage, and have urged him to come forward.Det Ins Rita Tierney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This happened in a busy and popular area of London. I know that there will be people who witnessed the incident or have information concerning the identity of the suspects. I urge those people to call the incident room without delay.”

An 18-year-old woman has already been arrested and bailed on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Police arrest 35-year-old in connection with fatal stabbing of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Hackney

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS

Man arrested on suspicion of Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali murder

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS

Cruiserweight rivals Okolie and Camacho ready to do battle on Matchroom show

Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Koroma and Bonne spurring each other to success with Orient

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma shows his frustration after a dangerous tackle by Salford City opponent Nathan Pond (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford return to action with three games in quick succession

Woodford Town's Ricky Shaw blocks a shot by Tower Hamlets defender (pic: Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists