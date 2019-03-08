Search

Advanced search

£50,000 of damage as vandals smash windows of Hoxton's disabled-led theatre company Graeae

PUBLISHED: 16:38 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 01 October 2019

The damage caused to the windows of Graeae Theatre Company. Picture: Graeae Theatre Company

The damage caused to the windows of Graeae Theatre Company. Picture: Graeae Theatre Company

Archant

Heartless vandals caused £50,000 worth of damage by smashing the windows of a top disabled-led theatre company in Kingsland Road.

Graeae Theatre Company in Kingsland Road. Picture: Graeae Theatre CompanyGraeae Theatre Company in Kingsland Road. Picture: Graeae Theatre Company

Graeae Theatre Company, a charity that has been in Hoxton for more than 10 years, was attacked after 9pm on Thursday night.

Staff discovered the damage the following day and police are now investigating, though sadly there is no CCTV.

Three huge windows facing onto the street were shattered but the attackers were unable to gain access due to their resilience.

Operations manager Kevin Walsh told the Gazette there was a single point of impact on each window, and it was obviously not an accident.

The damage caused to the windows of Graeae Theatre Company. Picture: Graeae Theatre CompanyThe damage caused to the windows of Graeae Theatre Company. Picture: Graeae Theatre Company

"We can't work out who would deliberately cause this damage," he said. "We're safe and thankfully we can still work here until the repairs are carried out, but the cost does affect a small charity like ours that is already battling to remain here in the midst of rising overheads."

You may also want to watch:

After posting online about the incident, the theatre world came out in support of Graeae, which creates accessible theatre and provides a platform for deaf and disabled artists.

"It has been humbling to see that so many people have shown us solidarity and support and some have even offered to make a donation to help cover the cost," said Kevin.

"We weren't expecting such love and respect from our peers and neighbours and it has really blown us away.

"Graeae has been a part of the Hackney community for the last 10 years. Bradbury Studios is our home and we have around 6,000 visitors come through our doors every year.

"It is one of the only fully accessible rehearsal spaces in London and is a beacon to other arts organisations who travel from across the UK and overseas to take inspiration for their own venues."

Kevin said the windows were "the most expensive thing in the building" as they had to soundproof the rehearsal space. The cost of the damage is covered by the insurance, but as Kevin said it will still impact the company.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to Graeae can do so at justgiving.com/graeae.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Bayern Munich coach Kovac hails Spurs progress under Pochettino

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Vertonghen knows he has more left in the tank as contract runs down at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Priceless Aubameyang, a lack of identity and Saka’s emergence – Five talking points from Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Emery pleased with ‘improving’ Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists