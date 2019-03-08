54 arrests as Late Night Levy funds crime crackdown in Shoreditch

Police patrolling in Shoreditch. Picture: Hackney Police Archant

Police have been joined by council enforcement officers in a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Shoreditch over the last month.

Operation Lagana is the biggest yet to be funded by cash from the Late Night Levy, which was introduced in 2017 for all venues in the borough that sell alcohol past midnight to fund more enforcement and street cleaning.

Over the last three weekends, 54 people have been arrested for a variety of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, GBH, breach of dispersal orders and public order offences. Another 51 fines have been dished out for urination, littering and sales of nitrous oxide.

Supt Martin Rolston, neighbourhoods lead for Central East BCU, said: "This sends a strong signal that police working with Hackney Council, local businesses and stakeholders are determined to tackle ASB and crime in and around the night time economy in Shoreditch."

Town hall crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman said: "These operations are a great example of how the Late Night Levy is being used to make sure that everyone in Shoreditch - residents, people on their night out and local businesses - is protected."

Earlier this year the Gazette revealed £300,000 raised in the first year of the late-night levy had not been spent.