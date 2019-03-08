Abraham Badru murder: Man interviewed under caution over Dalston shooting, as hunt for killer goes on

A man was today interviewed by police over the murder of Abraham Badru in Dalston almost 18 months ago.

"We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother Ronke calls for help to trace his killer outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew "We want justice": Abraham Badru's mother Ronke calls for help to trace his killer outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

No one has been prosecuted over the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old football coach and personal trainer. He was gunned down as he opened the boot of his car outside his mother's house in Ferncliff Road at 11pm on March 25 last year.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to his killer being caught.

Today homicide detectives interviewed a 20-year-old man who is in prison for an unrelated crime. An 18-year-old woman who was arrested in December on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was released under investigation.

Detectives are still probing whether his death was linked to "one of [his] several relationships", but also say he could have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Abraham's mother Ronke, who ran outside screaming as her only son lay dying in the road, takes issue with that, and believes he was killed out of revenge for testifying at the Old Bailey against a gang who raped a girl on the Frampton Park Estate where he lived in 2007, when he was 14.

She also blames police for not helping them move out of Hackney, and says they threatened to charge her with perverting the course of justice if he didn't testify.

Abraham, who was picked up and dropped off by police during the trial, soon began getting death threats and moved to Bristol to escape. After completing his master's degree he got a job in London and moved back in with Ronke. His car was vandalised and he again began begging for a move away.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, is leading the investigation. He said: "Despite a wall of silence which has tried to stifle my investigation, we are making progress and today's interview of this prisoner is just one example.

"We are determined to find out why Abraham was targeted and gunned down in such a brutal way and bring the perpetrators to justice. We have now recovered his laptop and I believe this could be significant."

Det Ch Insp McHugh want to speak to a man and a woman who were in Ferncliff Road just before the shooting. The woman was white and wearing a three-quarter length Puffa-style coat. The man was also white and in shorts.

He also wants to speak to the person who called police in June 2018 on behalf of a friend who is suspected of knowing "really important information".

Abraham was on the phone to a woman when he was shot in the chest.

Moments later, a black male in a black Puffa-type jacket ran from the scene, before getting on a white bike.

Det Ch Insp McHugh added: "Abraham's family have remained strong, they are inspirational. Their misery has been compounded by the lack of people willing to come forward for Abraham.

"Of course people may be scared by the very nature of the murder within their community. But there are other ways to provide us with information rather than calling police directly - you can speak to the charities Crimestoppers or Fearless completely anonymously. They have amazing track records of helping to remove dangerous people from our streets. And your information will be totally anonymous."

Call the police incident room on 020 8785 8099, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - they will not ask your name or trace your call. You can also visit fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

Detectives also wish to speak with anyone who knew Abraham but has not yet been in contact with police.